Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Sells 17,440 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,440 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.3% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $16,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.57. The stock had a trading volume of 78,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,996,726. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.94. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.56 and a one year high of $85.67.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.