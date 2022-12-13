Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Sells 5,169 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lowered its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,976 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 5,169 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $7,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Illumina by 460.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Illumina by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Illumina by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 150 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock traded up $5.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.60. The stock had a trading volume of 15,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.20. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $428.00.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,971,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $326,435. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ILMN. OTR Global cut Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Illumina to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI raised Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.82.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

