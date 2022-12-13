Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Sells 6,500 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,492.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 201,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,394,000 after acquiring an additional 188,518 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $903,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.84. 50,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,375,782. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $116.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.45.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.