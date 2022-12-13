Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $97,000.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SUB traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.55. The company had a trading volume of 8,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,122. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $102.45 and a 12-month high of $107.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.34 and its 200 day moving average is $104.03.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.