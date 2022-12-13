Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Acquires 71 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,719,312,000 after purchasing an additional 74,380 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,789 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,113,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,152,792,000 after buying an additional 372,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,906,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $814,624,000 after buying an additional 78,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,906,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $534,230,000 after buying an additional 21,367 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $10.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $296.45. 1,291,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,832,780. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $404.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.37.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.