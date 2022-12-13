Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,680 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period.

IWP stock traded up $2.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.06. 4,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,343. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.26 and its 200 day moving average is $84.64. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $116.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

