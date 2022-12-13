Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Has $674,000 Holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUV traded up $2.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.82. 2,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,577. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.01. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $83.11.

