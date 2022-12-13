Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Has $674,000 Stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSEARCA AVUV traded up $2.09 on Tuesday, reaching $78.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,577. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.60 and its 200 day moving average is $74.01. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $83.11.

