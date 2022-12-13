Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA RYT traded up $5.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $258.33. 40,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,730. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.31. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $213.47 and a 52 week high of $327.81.

