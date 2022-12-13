Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RYT. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 69.5% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,661,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of RYT stock traded up $5.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $258.33. The stock had a trading volume of 40,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,730. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $213.47 and a one year high of $327.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $244.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.31.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.