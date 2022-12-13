Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Invests $1.19 Million in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,087 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WOPEY. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 34.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,273 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter valued at $629,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter valued at $148,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter valued at $49,000.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WOPEY traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.96. The stock had a trading volume of 664,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,211. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day moving average is $22.60.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

