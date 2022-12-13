Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Invests $893,000 in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 338.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,996,000 after buying an additional 179,800 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 255.6% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 125,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,779,000 after purchasing an additional 89,864 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 21.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 507,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,180,000 after purchasing an additional 89,166 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $7,942,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $7,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Nina Richardson sold 1,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Silicon Laboratories Trading Up 4.2 %

SLAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $161.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB traded up $6.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,815. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.51 and its 200-day moving average is $134.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.38 and a beta of 1.12. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.44 and a 52 week high of $211.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $269.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.17 million. Equities analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Silicon Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.