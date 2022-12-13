Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Invests $959,000 in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $881,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 165,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 48,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 941,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,829,000 after purchasing an additional 328,170 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $1,201,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,490.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $2,779,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,744,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,960,532.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $1,201,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,490.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 292,724 shares of company stock valued at $16,932,296. Company insiders own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities lowered Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.77.

NYSE:BYD traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.92. 3,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,166. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $877.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.03 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.54%.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

