Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Makes New Investment in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $430,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 326.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLAB shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $161.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.25.

Silicon Laboratories Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of SLAB traded up $6.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,815. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.44 and a 1 year high of $211.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 84.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 7.90 and a quick ratio of 7.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.51 and its 200 day moving average is $134.10.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $269.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.17 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 5.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 1,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,895.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.