Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Purchases 540 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XLG. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at $74,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG traded up $3.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $290.24. The company had a trading volume of 26,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,855. The business’s 50-day moving average is $283.25 and its 200-day moving average is $293.84. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $260.46 and a 52 week high of $374.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

