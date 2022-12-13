Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Purchases Shares of 37,869 Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 37,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,000. Wheaton Precious Metals accounts for 1.0% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,319.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.2% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

WPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

Shares of WPM traded up $1.57 on Tuesday, reaching $40.67. 43,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,352. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.51. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.62 and a 52-week high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $218.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.90 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 71.79% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 34.09%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

