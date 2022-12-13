Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Takes $606,000 Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 635,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Apollo Global Management as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APO. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 151.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,085,000 after acquiring an additional 18,681,592 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after buying an additional 17,476,830 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,715,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,209,000 after buying an additional 9,671,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,262,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,504,064,000 after buying an additional 5,958,763 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 300.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,880,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,032,000 after buying an additional 5,912,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 4.6 %

APO stock traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.99. The stock had a trading volume of 21,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,116. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $75.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.87.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.37%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,297,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.