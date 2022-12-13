Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,430 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 106.3% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 74,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 38,549 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 77.3% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 27,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 12,054 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 12.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 155,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 17,559 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth about $836,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth about $208,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Lumen Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.00. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 13.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lumen Technologies

In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director T Michael Glenn purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 136,414 shares in the company, valued at $807,570.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 37,500 shares of company stock worth $224,600. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Lumen Technologies

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

