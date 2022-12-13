Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,000 Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TV. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 71.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE:TV opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 0.93, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.77.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
