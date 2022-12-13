Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.5% of Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $134.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

