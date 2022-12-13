Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,185,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541,656 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 8.3% of Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.70% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $97,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 28,186,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,393,000 after buying an additional 3,102,524 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,189,000. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 11,526,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,912,000 after purchasing an additional 62,679 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,904,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,437,000 after buying an additional 18,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 34.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 6,250,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,403,000 after buying an additional 1,618,409 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average of $24.42. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $29.33.

