Cardano Hits Market Cap of $10.83 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 13th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $10.83 billion and $316.59 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001761 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Cardano has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,323.93 or 0.07425837 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00034364 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00077617 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00055200 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000353 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009598 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00023581 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,248,900,141 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,622,250 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.