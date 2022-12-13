Cardano Tops 1-Day Volume of $218.97 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 13th. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001764 BTC on major exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion and approximately $218.97 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,291.34 or 0.07403398 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00034416 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00074908 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00053837 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001241 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00023515 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,248,900,141 coins and its circulating supply is 34,471,758,390 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

