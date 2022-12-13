CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW) Short Interest Update

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 55.3% from the November 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareMax

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CareMax stock. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new stake in CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 386,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. CareMax makes up 0.4% of Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

CareMax Trading Down 10.3 %

Shares of CMAXW traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,142. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33. CareMax has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.16.

