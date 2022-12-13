Carey P. Hendrickson Sells 550 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total value of $48,317.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,674.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE USPH traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.30 and a 1-year high of $131.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.31 and its 200-day moving average is $94.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 54.85%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on USPH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

