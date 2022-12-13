Casper Price Tops $0.0300 on Top Exchanges (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. In the last seven days, Casper has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges. Casper has a total market capitalization of $317.59 million and approximately $5.13 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.08 or 0.00513137 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $898.10 or 0.05059836 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,396.52 or 0.30403637 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,354,374,045 coins and its circulating supply is 10,582,374,453 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,352,816,843 with 10,580,355,486 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02922408 USD and is down -1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $3,748,841.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.