Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Short Interest Down 80.5% in November

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a drop of 80.5% from the November 15th total of 222,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Cathedral Energy Services Stock Up 3.7 %

CETEF traded up 0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,159. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.75. Cathedral Energy Services has a twelve month low of 0.10 and a twelve month high of 1.05.

Get Cathedral Energy Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cathedral Energy Services from C$1.65 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

About Cathedral Energy Services

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides directional drilling services, motor rentals, automated gamma, remote drilling, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cathedral Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathedral Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.