Catriona Yale Sells 5,000 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) insider Catriona Yale sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $216,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,729,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Catriona Yale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, Catriona Yale sold 5,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $197,100.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Catriona Yale sold 5,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $189,950.00.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Up 3.5 %

AKRO stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.59. 644,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,649. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $48.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of -0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.19). On average, equities research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AKRO shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $2,460,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,882,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,792,000 after buying an additional 329,708 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 635,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after buying an additional 48,113 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 19.8% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

