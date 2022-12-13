CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Short Interest Up 72.5% in November

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,200 shares, a growth of 72.5% from the November 15th total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 472,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Insider Activity at CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

In other news, Director Leslie E. Greis bought 21,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $120,418.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,939.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Leslie E. Greis bought 21,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $120,418.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,939.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Bartholdson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $58,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,467.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 47,524 shares of company stock valued at $280,450 over the last 90 days.

Get CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,243,622 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,323,000 after purchasing an additional 108,928 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the second quarter worth $952,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 5.9% during the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,132 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 11.8% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 95,306 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 10,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 4.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Trading Up 2.8 %

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE IGR traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.29. The company had a trading volume of 492,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,234. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.82. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $9.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.45%.

About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

(Get Rating)

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.