Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FUN. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Cedar Fair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cedar Fair from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of FUN opened at $40.45 on Tuesday. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $62.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by ($0.33). Cedar Fair had a net margin of 14.88% and a negative return on equity of 23.14%. The business had revenue of $843.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.48%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 772.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

