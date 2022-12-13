CEEK VR Trading Down 2.9% This Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $76.41 million and approximately $22.03 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0948 or 0.00000534 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00013485 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005546 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00035141 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00043060 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005583 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00020430 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00240926 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000103 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09325659 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $14,474,713.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

