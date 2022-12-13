Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Celsius from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush began coverage on Celsius in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.71.

Celsius Stock Performance

CELH opened at $115.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.94. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.89 and a beta of 1.87. Celsius has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $121.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $188.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.14 million. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 26.58%. As a group, analysts predict that Celsius will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total transaction of $1,111,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,246,674.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 224.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,422,000 after buying an additional 99,919 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 131,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after buying an additional 72,844 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 520.0% in the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 930,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,317,000 after buying an additional 780,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cowbird Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 373,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after buying an additional 54,795 shares during the period. 55.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Further Reading

