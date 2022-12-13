Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Stock Performance

Shares of Cemtrex stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.26. Cemtrex has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cemtrex

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.59% of Cemtrex as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

Further Reading

