Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 64.8% from the November 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Central Japan Railway Price Performance
CJPRY traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $12.09. 40,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,815. Central Japan Railway has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.
About Central Japan Railway
