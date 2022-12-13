Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 64.8% from the November 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CJPRY traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $12.09. 40,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,815. Central Japan Railway has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

