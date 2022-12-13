Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 16,827 shares.The stock last traded at $34.85 and had previously closed at $34.66.
Central Securities Stock Up 1.7 %
Central Securities Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Central Securities
In other Central Securities news, Director Leo Price Blackford bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.85 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
About Central Securities
Central Securities Corp. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in equity securities. It also invests in money market funds and U.S. treasury bills. The firm employs long term investment strategy to make its investments. Central Securities Corp. was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.
