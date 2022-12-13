Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 16,827 shares.The stock last traded at $34.85 and had previously closed at $34.66.

Central Securities Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

In other Central Securities news, Director Leo Price Blackford bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.85 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CET. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 172.5% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 158,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 100,543 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Securities in the second quarter worth approximately $2,358,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Securities in the second quarter worth approximately $1,922,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Securities in the third quarter worth approximately $1,559,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 275.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 23,969 shares during the period. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Securities Corp. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in equity securities. It also invests in money market funds and U.S. treasury bills. The firm employs long term investment strategy to make its investments. Central Securities Corp. was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.

