CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 81.0% from the November 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Price Performance

CFFE stock remained flat at $10.35 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,846. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $10.80.

Institutional Trading of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFFE. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter valued at $7,553,000. RP Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 95.7% in the first quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 863,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,696,000 after purchasing an additional 422,345 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 0.4% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,090,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 20.1% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 600,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 100,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the first quarter worth $8,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Company Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

