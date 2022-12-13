CGI (NYSE:GIB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $89.11

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $89.11 and last traded at $88.72, with a volume of 3026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.98.

GIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Societe Generale cut CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on CGI from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.05.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.28. The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. CGI had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CGI by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,152,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,122,000 after purchasing an additional 50,028 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in CGI by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,196,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,597,000 after purchasing an additional 900,529 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in CGI by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,442,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,237,000 after purchasing an additional 70,174 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 9.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,638,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,815,000 after acquiring an additional 316,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in CGI by 14.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,384,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,290,000 after purchasing an additional 424,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

