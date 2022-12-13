CGI (NYSE:GIB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $89.11

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $89.11 and last traded at $88.72, with a volume of 3026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.98.
GIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Societe Generale cut CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on CGI from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.05.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.28. The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CGI by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,152,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,122,000 after purchasing an additional 50,028 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in CGI by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,196,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,597,000 after purchasing an additional 900,529 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in CGI by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,442,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,237,000 after purchasing an additional 70,174 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 9.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,638,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,815,000 after acquiring an additional 316,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in CGI by 14.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,384,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,290,000 after purchasing an additional 424,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.92% of the company’s stock.
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
