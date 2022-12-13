Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CHWY has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Chewy to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.16.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $45.14 on Friday. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -902.62 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.62.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $1,238,397.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,988.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the first quarter worth $25,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chewy by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

