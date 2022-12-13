Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI) Insider Buys $38,000.56 in Stock

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) insider Peter Sack purchased 2,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.86 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,321.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $15.88. 31,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,854. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $20.29.
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.95%.
Institutional Trading of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Company Profile
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.
Featured Stories
