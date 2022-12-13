Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI) Insider Buys $38,000.56 in Stock

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) insider Peter Sack purchased 2,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.86 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,321.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $15.88. 31,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,854. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $20.29.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.95%.

Institutional Trading of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 93.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 642,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 309,918 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 527,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after buying an additional 8,707 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 458,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,610,000 after buying an additional 321,586 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,183,000. Finally, Emfo LLC lifted its holdings in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 85.6% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 285,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 131,775 shares during the last quarter. 13.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.

