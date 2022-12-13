China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised China National Building Material to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

China National Building Material Stock Performance

Shares of CBUMY remained flat at $42.17 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.05. China National Building Material has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $72.40.

China National Building Material Company Profile

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in building material, new materials, and engineering technical services businesses. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and glass fiber, as well as composite and lightweight building materials.

