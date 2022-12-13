China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Short Interest Update

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,745,000 shares, an increase of 233.2% from the November 15th total of 1,124,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 624.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded China Railway Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

Get China Railway Group alerts:

China Railway Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CRWOF remained flat at $0.47 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.55. China Railway Group has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $0.72.

China Railway Group Company Profile

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Railway Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Railway Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.