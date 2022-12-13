Cigna (NYSE:CI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $23.10- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $23.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Cigna Trading Up 2.2 %

CI stock opened at $339.30 on Tuesday. Cigna has a one year low of $212.86 and a one year high of $339.51. The stock has a market cap of $103.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $313.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 23.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 21.39%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cigna from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $329.32.

In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,040 shares of company stock valued at $6,876,678. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 3.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cigna by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Cigna by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

