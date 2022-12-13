Cim Investment Management Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 312.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,212 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,965,000 after purchasing an additional 182,092 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,757,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $721,609,000 after acquiring an additional 227,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 13.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,376,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,294,000 after acquiring an additional 618,725 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 52.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after acquiring an additional 511,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 11.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,369,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,658,000 after acquiring an additional 144,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.25.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $150.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.28 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.91 and a 12 month high of $154.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

