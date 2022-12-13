Cim Investment Management Inc. Makes New $302,000 Investment in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,530 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 53.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 5.6% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 7.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the second quarter worth approximately $1,402,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 40.0% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 22,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares in the last quarter.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of BlackLine from $95.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BlackLine from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of BlackLine from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.25.
BL opened at $69.27 on Tuesday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $107.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76.
BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $134.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.73 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.49%. On average, research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.
