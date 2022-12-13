Cim Investment Management Inc. Purchases 7,563 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,300,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 21.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 143,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOS opened at $47.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $79.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average is $51.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

