Cim Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 393,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 451.6% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 157,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 128,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.73 and a beta of 1.75.

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Patricia L. Gibson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $52,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,778.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.06.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

