Cim Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,235 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

EMCOR Group Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,553,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 5,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,142,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,553,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,950. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EME opened at $149.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.14. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.64 and a 12 month high of $156.67.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

