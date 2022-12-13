Cim Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,883 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cim Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 228.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 10,020 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 514,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $162,022,000 after acquiring an additional 129,195 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $358.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $325.78 and its 200 day moving average is $329.73. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.35.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

