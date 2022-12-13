Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Cintas by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $457.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $428.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.54. The company has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $463.72.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.56%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTAS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $454.70.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

