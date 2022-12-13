Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Sets New 1-Year High at $475.64

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $475.64 and last traded at $466.44, with a volume of 1741 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $457.42.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTAS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $454.70.

The company has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $428.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $409.54.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.24. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 38.56%.

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,364,000 after acquiring an additional 893,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,341,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Cintas by 8,140.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,609,000 after acquiring an additional 170,939 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,967,000 after acquiring an additional 159,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Cintas by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 251,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,819,000 after acquiring an additional 98,754 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

